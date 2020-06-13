Edith M. Hammond, 80, of Winchester, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Mrs. Hammond was born February 14, 1940 in Bergton, VA; the daughter of Jesse S. Dove and Nannie Simmons Dove. She was a member of New Life Christian Church. She was a seamstress with Angel Gowns of Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, James W. Hammond of Winchester; children, Kenneth Ray Lewis of Front Royal, Brenda Diana Lewis and Sherry Lou Heishman both of Winchester; six grandchildren, Brooke Lewis, Angie Rhodes, Jerry Pullen, Angel Clevenger, Jesse Heishman, and T.J. Brill; nine great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jacob, Kyle, Allison, Austin, Trevor, Dillan, Jack, and Kyrsten; seven sisters, Barbara, Catherine, Agnus, Betty, Millie, Shirley, and Bea; and two brothers, Charles and Ray. She was preceded in death by two children, Laura Lee Lewis and Sandra Lynn Lewis; and three sisters, Orgetta, Hazel and Ginny.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Kraig Bishop officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Edith M. Hammond Memorial Fund, c/o Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
