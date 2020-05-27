Edith Thomas Hammes
Edith Thomas Hammes, 94, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Heritage Hall in Leesburg, VA, after eight days of illness following her testing positive for COVID -19.
Mrs. Hammes was born in 1926 in Cleveland, VA, the seventh child of Kirby Smith Thomas and Lula Bell Stinson Thomas through whom she was a proud descendant of the Counts family, the first Europeans to settle in Russell County. Mrs. Hammes was a mother and homemaker and was employed by public schools, retail stores and Social Services of Loudoun County. During World War II she worked at Radford Ordinance Works where she met and later married Roy C. Hammes, Jr. They were blessed with five children, four of whom survive to cherish her memory: Michael Hammes and wife Wendy of St. Mary’s, GA, Lynn Rayher and husband Carl of Roanoke, VA, Karen Anderson of Grandy, NC, Stephen Hammes who died March 1, 2019, and Dale Hammes and wife Barbara of Leesburg, VA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren with one on the way, two step grandchildren and one step great grandchild. She was generous in her praise for her children and grandchildren and each one was unique and special to her.
Mrs. Hammes was the last surviving member of her family. Mr. Roy C. Hammes, Jr. died August 30, 2006. They were married for 62 years. He was the love of her life and their children her treasures.
Our mother was primarily a homemaker but was so much more than that. Her talents were many and she shared them generously. She was incredibly resourceful and creative. She wrote poetry and loved to paint, sing hymns, and sew, crochet and embroider. While she lived at the Willows in Winchester, she delighted in making aprons with pockets decorated with embroidered animals and flowers for the staff and their daughters. Her good humor and lighthearted spirit made her a favorite of the staff at Heritage Hall after she moved there in early 2017. Her family appreciates the professional and loving care the staff of Heritage Hall provided her, especially during the pandemic. They are heroes.
Due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, her funeral service will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local foodbank.
Burial will be beside her husband and son in Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
