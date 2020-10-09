Edna Alice Marchelewski, 47, of Frederick County, Virginia went to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, October 5, 2020, at her home.
Edna was born in 1973 in New York, daughter of the late Elsie and Joseph Marchelewski, Sr. She enjoyed being with her family and was loved dearly by all who knew her.
Surviving are her brothers, Joseph Thomas Marchelewski, Jr. (Kathleen), Brian Charles Marchelewski, Sr. (Cheryl), and Christian Paul Marchelewski; nieces and nephews, Joseph, III, Benjamin, Daniel, Rebecca, Brian, Jr., Christian, Jr., Nathaniel, Gabrielle and Gage.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to the caregivers and all of those overseeing her care throughout her life and who showed their love, care and support. We would especially like to mention Ellen Edmiston, Brenda Sloane, Kathleen O'Conner, Maryann Pierce, Kim Kahle, Ruby Smelser, Sandy Morgenthaler, Tiffany Smelser, Betty Spradley, Beth Marchelewski, Leanna Price and Louise Johnson.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A time of sharing stories and memories will follow the gathering at 3 p.m.
Also there will be a viewing in New York at Roma Funeral Home, 539 William Floyd Pkwy, Shirley, NY 11967 on Tuesday 10/13/20 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Burial 11 am Wednesday 10/14/20 at St. Charles and Resurrection Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
