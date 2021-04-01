Edna L. Sidell (Lee) of Winchester went to her heavenly home on March 29, 2021. She was born to the late Oscar and Erma Lyle on March 24, 1941 in Roanoke, Virginia. She grew up in Montgomery County, Maryland, graduating from Montgomery Blair High School in 1959. Later that same year, she married the love of her life, John L. Sidell. Mr. Sidell predeceased her in January, 2020 after 60 years of marriage.
Edna is survived by daughters Laine Everhart (Sean) and Laurel Hathaway (Jason), both of Stephens City; grandchildren Matt Tolson (Katie), Shane and Wesley Everhart, Brenna and Jack Hathaway; great grandchildren Kailynn, Madilynn, and Emmalynn Tolson; sister Barbara Loomis; sister-in-law Brenda Sidell; as well as five nephews and one niece.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Lyle, and a niece, Carla Farnsworth.
While raising a family in Fairfax, Virginia, Edna took pride in volunteering in the community, taking classes at Northern Virginia Community College, and creating a welcoming home. Her career consisted of administrative assistant positions with a private insurance company, the United States Geological Survey, and Village Green Day School. She and her husband moved to Winchester in 2001 to be close to their grown daughters and grandchildren.
Edna will be remembered for her strong faith, devotion to family, love of Christmas, and being a fan of all Washington D.C. area sports teams. She especially loved nurturing all the babies in the family.
The family will welcome friends on Saturday, April 10, 2021 between 12:30 and 2:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A procession to Mt. Hebron will follow for those who would like to attend the committal service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Edna's favorite charities: the VFW, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
