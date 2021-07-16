Edna Mae Newman Hurd
Edna Mae Newman Hurd (Momma Edna, Mrs. Edna) was born October 21, 1947 to the late Robert and Catherine Newman of Middletown, Virginia. She departed this world on July 7, 2021, at 3:50pm at her home in Middletown, Virginia.
Edna leaves a son Paul Davis Newman (Apey) of Raleigh, NC; two daughters, Fontella Newman and Trudy Newman both of Middletown; two grandsons, Devon Newman of Edinburg, VA, and Zackary Newman of Strasburg, VA; three sisters, Cindy Newman Williams of Fredericksburg, VA, Anna Shane, and Rebecca Finally of Winchester, VA, one brother Steven Louis Newman of Strasburg, VA.
Edna worked for Stephens City McDonalds for 26 years until she had to retire in 2009. She was a loving mom, sister, grandma, and friend to many who loved her.
She married Austin L. Hurd in January 1980, who preceded her in death.
Along with her husband she is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Catherine Newman, sisters Corinna Cain, Sally Asbury, Josie Bogle, Julia Smith, and Frances Nickens. Also preceded in death her brothers, Bobby Newman, David Newman, Steven Newman, Amos Williams, and John Williams. She is also preceded in death by a nephew Charles Newman and two nieces. She leaves behind a lot of nieces, nephew and great nephews and nieces to cherish her memory.
Love and miss by everyone. All funeral arrangements are handled by Cartwright Funeral home in Winchester Virginia. Burial will be private. Thanks to all the doctors, nurses and hospice Care and Cartwright Funeral Home.
