Edna Miller Melester
Edna Melester, 95, claimed the promise of the resurrection on February 7, 2022. She was born on October 22, 1926, to Dory C. Miller and Georgia Smith Miller. Edna graduated from Stonewall High School in Clearbrook, VA, as valedictorian of her class of 1943. She was an accomplished bookkeeper having worked for Shenandoah Apple Co-op., Shockey Brothers and the family business of Melester’s Heating Service.
Edna or “Mimi,” as she was known by her family and friends, was an expert quilter who took great pride in her work. She took great joy in presenting quilts to her family and donating others to worthy causes. She was an avid reader who would get lost in the joy of books. The television show, Jeopardy, and especially Alex Trebek, was a daily habit. Mimi also enjoyed the Sunday Washington Post crossword puzzle which served to keep her mind sharp. Edna possessed a strong faith, a determined spirit, a keen intellect and a listening ear.
Edna grew up at Pleasant Valley Evangelical United Brethren Church in the area of Frederick County known as Cedar Grove. In 1968 the church would become Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. Later, along with her family, she would become a member of First United Methodist Church. In her last 15 years, had become a member of Burnt Factory UMC. She truly loved the church and loved her Lord. She served him in many capacities over the years and reflected her faith in all she did. She was always there for anyone who was in need and provided care for many in her family. She always provided a listening ear and uncompromising unconditional love for others. Edna possessed a loving and kind spirit that endeared her to many people. Her wisdom, sense of humor, kindness and love will be missed by many. Her faith in the Lord never wavered and as she prepared for her homecoming, she was filled with joy, faith, peace and love for others. She looked forward to seeing her Lord, her husband, her son, and her mother again in heaven. She lived a good, long life filled with mountain tops and valleys, but all along the journey, she was encouraged, comforted, guided, counseled, equipped, empowered and enabled by her Lord Jesus Christ. Edna loved her family more than words can express and lived her life in gratitude and humility giving praise to Jesus, the author and pioneer of her faith, hope and love.
Edna’s legacy includes two children: a daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Wojcik of Raleigh, N. C., and son, C. Steven Melester (Melanie) of Winchester. Edna was blessed with four grandchildren: Ryan Kilkelly, Katie Keever (Brian), Ben Melester (Cindy) and Sam Melester (Paula). Edna’s legacy also lives on in her 5 great-grandchildren, Abby Melester, Zach and Hannah Kilkelly, and Maggie and Timothy Keever.
Edna is survived by her beloved brother, James “Jim” Miller, his wife, Judy Miller, and their daughter, Mary Tomek (Derek). Edna is also survived by a niece, Gloria Riley.
Along with her parents, Edna is predeceased by her beloved husband, Clyde Melester, whom she married in April of 1946, and her wonderful son, Dr. Timothy Melester. She is also predeceased by three siblings: Virginia Miller, Betty Smith and Boyd Miller.
A memorial service officiated by the Rev. Jay Hanke will be held at Burnt Factory UMC on March 5, 2022, at 1:00 pm, followed by a time of fellowship.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 399, Stephenson, VA 22656.
