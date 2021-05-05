Edward James Ratigan, Jr.
Edward James Ratigan, Jr., 78 of Cross Junction, VA passed away in peace, Monday, May 3, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Edward was born in 1943 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Edward, Sr. and Catherine Ratigan. He will fondly be remembered for his love of hot rod cars, old western movies, auto auctions, mechanic shows and the Pat Boone hour. Ed loved to drag race and was an honorary member of the Duelsters Car Club.
His adoring wife, Carol Lee Cardwell Ratigan, whom he married on March 23, 1964 preceded him in death. They were married for 47 years.
Loving father of Eddie III, Theresa Corey and Stacey; father-in-law to Terri Ratigan, Mark Cheran and Kevin Corey; proud grandfather (Poppy) of Amanda Jones, Robert Jones, Zachary Ruleman, Chase Corey and Mason Corey; great grandfather of Nakira Coleman, Alana Coleman and Tatianna Jones.
A private family service will be held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for burial expenses may be made to: Stacey Ratigan, 1262 Lakeview Dr, Cross Junction, VA 22625.
Arrangements are being made at Omps Funeral Home.
