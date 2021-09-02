Edward John Marinak, 89, of Venice, FL, died on August 14, 2021.
Ed was born July 30, 1932 in Steelton, PA to Andrew and Josephine Marinak. After graduating from Bishop McDevitt High School, he enlisted in the Navy and was a Korean War veteran. He graduated from St. Francis University, Loretto, PA with a bachelor's degree in physics. The love of his life, Constance Steckbeck Marinak, preceded him in death in 2015 after 59 years of marriage. Ed and Connie
lived in Winchester, VA for 34 years where they raised their family, and Ed worked for the federal government as a computer analyst. They retired to Venice, FL in 1996.
He is survived by
his three children, Kathleen (George) Antis, of Largo, FL, Edward A. (Della) Marinak, of Evington, VA, and Julia (Richard) Hedrick of Stephens City, VA, seven grandchildren, three
great grandchildren, and five of nine siblings.
Ed was a devoted member of Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, FL, an active member and past
Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus (KofC) Council #7052, and other service organizations
including Veterans of Foreign Wars, Italian American Club, Moose, and American Legion. Ed
was a founding member of the Guadalupe Epiphany Missions (GEM) who support families in
Immokalee, FL. He built toys for underprivileged children, enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards,
and socializing. He loved being around people and volunteered at the KofC to help serve meals to the community.
A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be September 16, 2021 at 10:20AM Epiphany Cathedral and offered via live stream at Epiphanycathedral.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Guadalupe Social Services or Our Mother's
House, c/o Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota Street, Venice, FL 34285.
