Edward Lee Boyd
Edward Lee. Boyd, 85, of Rippon passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his home.
He was born February 9, 1935 in Rippon, West Virginia, son of the late Hayward Edward Boyd and Garland Lucille Lee Boyd.
Edward Boyd is married to Edna Madeline Campbell.
Mr. Boyd along with his wife owned and operated Windy Knoll Farm. He attended Grace Episcopal Church in Middleway.
A Graduate of Charles Town High School, class of 1953; a charter member of the South Jefferson Ruritan Club, and he served with the 167th Air Wing with the Air National Guard.
Along with his loving wife he is survived by two sons Michael W. Boyd and very special daughter in law Michelle and Craig Boyd and wife Sarina all of Summit Point; grandchildren Kelsie Lute and husband Aaron, Carleigh Rittenhouse and husband Joel and Megan Boyd; one great grandchild Ryan Rittenhouse.
One sister, Betty Lou Bennett preceded him in death.
Family will receive friends at Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home on Thursday January 21, 2021 from 6-8 pm.
Graveside service will be at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. with Rev. Bobby Shives officiating.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please sign the online guestbook and view his obituary at www.mtstrider.com.
Please wear face masks and practice social distancing due to Covid-19.
