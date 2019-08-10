Edward McGee Rider
Edward McGee Rider, 96, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on July 24, 2019 at the Health Center at Westminster-Canterbury. Ed and his wife, Jean Armstrong Rider, moved to Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury in August 2008. Jean passed away in January, 2015. During their 58-year marriage, they lived, respectively, in: Arlington, Virginia; Chevy Chase, Maryland; Royal Oak, Maryland; Sarasota, Florida; and Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
Born in 1923 in Baltimore, Maryland, Ed was a graduate and former member of the Board of Trustees of West Nottingham Academy. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.
During World War II, he served as a rifle platoon leader with the 71st Division, Third United States Army, in France, Germany, and Austria. Subsequently, as a member of the U. S. Army Reserve, he performed tours of active duty as an information officer, intelligence officer, and mobilization designee to the Army General Staff. He retired in 1983 in the grade of Colonel.
His civilian career included service with the Central Intelligence Agency and the Agency for International Development. A former writer, editor and publicist, he is a life member of the National Press Club.
Ed’s interests and activities have included photography, scuba diving, badminton, croquet, lawn bowling, shuffleboard, chess, reading, and travel. He was a member of the SVWC Resident’s Association History Committee, the Westbury World Work Group, and the Westbury Choristers.
A time of remembrance will be held at a future date at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.