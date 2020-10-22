Edward W. Faircloth
Edward Wesley Faircloth, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Faircloth was born July 3, 1951 in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Earl Faircloth and Reva Virginia Scroggins Faircloth.
He worked as a respiratory therapist at Winchester Medical Center for 25 years and was a member of the Winchester Fire & Rescue Department for 10 years.
He is survived by his daughter Brittany Faircloth, granddaughter Elizabeth Faircloth, his son Jeremy Faircloth, and his sister Brenda Baker.
The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA. A graveside service will be held the following day at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA. The family will be requiring masks and social distancing at all services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the following organizations:
The Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org)
Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org)
