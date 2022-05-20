Edward W. Weir Jr. “Chubby” “Ed”
Edward Wrenshaw Weir Jr., 89, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Mr. Weir was born March 1, 1933, in Clarke County, Virginia, the son of the late Edward Wrenshaw Weir Sr. and Virginia Corbin Weir.
He worked for Safeway for 23 years. He later worked and retired from Clarke County Public Schools.
He was a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, Stephenson.
He married Helen Wilson on March 17, 1954, in Hagerstown, Maryland. Mrs. Weir preceded him in death just 16 days prior on May 1, 2022.
Surviving are two sons, Edward W. “Wrennie” Weir III (Diana) of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Timothy T. “Timmy” Weir (Renee) of Winchester, VA; a daughter, Robyne Gioco (David) of Hamden, CT; three grandchildren, Ian A. Weir, Trevor J. Weir, and Taylor L. Weir; and grandanimals.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, P O Box 399, Stephenson, VA 22656 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
