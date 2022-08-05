Edward Wayne Busko
Edward Wayne Busko, 54, of Winchester died Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 6, 1968 in West Islip, NY the son of William Busko and Annette Ancona.
Professionally, he worked as a carpenter.
In his spare time he enjoyed boating and Jet Skiing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Cindy Clark of Winchester, and three grandchildren, Bradley Schuttinger, Jr., Ashley and Jacob Schuttinger; and his long-time friends Ronald and Addie Simkhovitch, their son, Dustin; and finally, his birth mother, Patricia Browner.
His grandparents, William and Evelyn Busko preceded him in death.
A service will be 11:00 am Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester followed by interment in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Casket Bearers will be Jacob Schuttinger, Bradley Schuttinger, Mitch Newlin, Ken Harper, Ronald Simkhovitch, and Kirby Anderson.
Friends will be received Sunday 7-9:00 pm in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Edward Busko to Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Rd, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.