Edward William Thomson Thomas, 48, an artist and resident of Charlottesville, died May 8 at his home.
Born in Charlottesville in 1972, Edward attended Winchester public schools and graduated from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville with a degree in Architecture. Edward was well known in the Charlottesville community as an artist, architect and historian, with exhibitions beginning in 1995 and original paintings in collections across the country.
Early in his career, Edward told a reporter of his passion for painting the scenes he found close to home. "You go to a beautiful or exotic place, and then you realize there are just as many beautiful places at home." As he refined his style, his commitment to preserve the history and scenes of Virginia endured. On his web site Edward wrote "I record my world in an archival medium, without artificial interface between the subject and my eyes nor between my eyes and the emerging piece; painting with oils, out of doors, from direct observation."
Edward was predeceased by his father, Marshall Thomas of Winchester. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Ann Thomson and stepfather James Lowell Smith of Winchester, sister Eleanor Angle (Robert) and nieces Eleanor Angle and Virginia Angle of Richmond, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and a large, supportive family of friends.
Edward's life and work will be celebrated at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to Region Ten CSB, ATTN: Fiscal, P.O. Box 164, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
