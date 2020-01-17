Edwin A. Coffin "Ed"

Edwin A. “Ed” Coffin, 86, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with family by his side at his home.
Mr. Coffin was born in 1933 in Presque Isle, Maine, son of the late Artie and Laura Coffin. He was a graduate of Presque Isle High School and a veteran of the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer, having served during the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. Mr. Coffin was maintenance supervisor with the Frederick County Public School system, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry and was a Master Carpenter.
He married Shirley Greene on April 30, 1976 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife of 43 years are daughters, Wanda R. Coffin, Jacqueline D. Woodward (Rudy), and Mercedes G. Braithwaite; sons, David E. Coffin (Sherry) and John D. Efner (Heidi); seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; and many extended family members and dear friends.
Along with his parents, Mr. Coffin was preceded in death by two brothers, Artie and Rodney Coffin.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.