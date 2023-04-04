Edwin Bryan Morrissey
Edwin Bryan Morrissey, of Strasburg VA, passed away at home surrounded by family on March 29, 2023.
Services for Mr. Morrissey will be conducted privately.
Ed was born in 1928 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Anna Rose and Edwin Bryan Morrissey. On August 7, 1948, Ed married Shirley May Sewell and together, they had four children. Ed’s work as a professional in the technology equipment industry took the family to Charlottesville VA, Ridgewood NJ, and Vienna VA. After the children moved on, Ed and Shirley moved to Isle of Wight VA, and then to Woodbridge VA before settling in Strasburg VA.
Ed is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children Christine Mann (Bob, d), Nancy Kelbaugh (Paul, d), Dee Morrissey (Dan Kitzmiller), and Dan Morrissey (Terri); his grandchildren Courtney White, Katie Rice, Sean Morrissey, Bryan Harden, Sam Kelbaugh, Brendan Morrissey, and Hayley Morrissey; and his great grandchildren Rachel Downie, Graham White, Finn Kelbaugh, Avanelle Morrissey, Olivia Kelbaugh, and Palmer Harden.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia, and by his granddaughter Christa Kelbaugh.
With an endlessly curious mind, from boyhood throughout his life, Ed craved knowledge and put that know-how to work in countless woodcraft and home improvement projects. He was a self-taught painter who favored sketches of his children and paintings of birds in the wild among a variety of other subjects. With a meticulous eye for detail, Ed proved himself an accomplished craftsman in all he attempted. His arts and crafts are proudly displayed throughout his children’s and grandchildren’s homes. Nothing brought Ed more joy than watching his children grow and thrive, eventually raising families of their own. Together with Shirley, they raised their children with a gentle hand, and boundless wisdom gained through life experience. This August would have marked Ed and Shirley’s 75th wedding anniversary. In that time, they traveled extensively, and made a true home for their family. Their joy in each other was evident to the end.
