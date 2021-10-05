Edwin E. White, Sr.
Edwin E. White, Sr. of Stephens City, VA was born on December 7, 1932 in Canandaigua, New York to Helen and Albert White, Sr. His parents and his brothers, Richard White and Albert White, Jr., predeceased him.
He graduated from Canandaigua Academy in 1950 and New York State Tech in 1953.
In December 1953, Ed enlisted in the United States Air Force Cadet Program. He graduated from Pilot Training in April 1957 and was an Instructor Pilot in single engine jets from June 1957 until December 1957.
In April 1959 Ed became a pilot for Eastern Airlines.
Ed was also an instructor for Eastern Airlines and was the Chief Pilot in Washington, DC before becoming the Director of Flight Operations for all Eastern Airline pilots and moving to Miami, FL. He retired from Eastern in 1989 after a 39 year career.
Ed and his family moved to Winchester, VA where he had a farm and raised beef cattle. He was also a commercial realtor in Winchester.
Ed married JoAnn Adams in February 1992.
In 2000, he and JoAnn moved to Lady Lake, FL. They also lived in Homosassa, FL and Summerville, SC before moving back to the Winchester area in November 2014.
Ed was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church, Macedonia United Methodist Church in White Post, VA and the Rotary Clubs of Winchester, VA and Lady Lake, FL. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow.
When Ed was 4 years old, his family bought property on Marble Lake in Ontario, Canada. He spent many days fishing, working on cottage projects, tinkering with boat engines and keeping the beloved old, red Willys Jeep up and running for the next fishing trip. Ed cherished his summers at White Birch Lodge and the time he spent making memories with 5 generations of family and friends.
Ed is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his previous wife and the mother of his five children, Anna Kemp; his children, Mary Boehm (Steve) of Charlotte, NC; Margaret Morrison (Jeff) of Newtown Square, PA; Mark White of Lilburn, GA; Edwin E White, Jr. (Susanna) of Winchester, VA, and Laura White (Chris) of Winchester, VA. He is also survived by two step children, James Adams of Winchester, VA and Natacha Asher (Jay) of Maurertown, VA, 10 grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one stepgreat-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Macedonia United Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Ritchie officiating. Burial will be private in Macedonia Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ed’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
