Edwin “Eddie” Lambert, Jr.
Eddie was born on June 14, 1963 in Winchester, VA, son of Carol and Edwin Lambert, Sr. His earthly journey ceased on October 22, 2020 at UVA Medical Center.
He was employed by NPL of Manassas for a number of years and more recently by Infrasource of Springfield, over the years both employers were very supportive of him.
In addition to his parents he leaves behind his grandfather, Herbert Michael; sister, Edwina (Rick); brother, Michael (Monica); son, Edwin, III; daughter, Haley; nephew, Billy (Stephanie); nieces, Jade and McKenzie all of Winchester; and a host of co-workers and friends, especially Chuck, Crowbar, and Turtle.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
