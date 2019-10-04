Edwin Keith Cross went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, February 26, 1934 to the late Wilmer Edwin Cross and Vivian Downs Cross. Edwin lived in Loudoun Country, VA, where he began his own business, Tri County Construction Company, in 1958. He retired to Winchester, VA in 2006. Edwin lived life to the fullest. He was a Heart Transplant recipient of 29 years on September 14, 2019. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing, and boating at Lake Anna. The most enjoyment of his life was his family.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margo Florimbio Cross, of Winchester, VA; son, R. Stephen Cross of Charles Town, WV; daughter, Sharon Cross Aldridge of Kill Devil Hills, NC; son, Kevin McDonald of Semora, NC; daughter, Erin McDonald Douthett of Franklin, TN; twin sisters, Joyce Cross Fields of Leesburg, VA and Joanne Cross Suit of Leesburg, VA; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 at the church with Pastor Aaron Fitch officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Cemetery.
Expressions of love may be given to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
