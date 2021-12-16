Edwin Michael Lillis Sr., 84, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Eddie was born on May 5, 1937, in Winchester, VA, to the late Edwin Hunter Lillis and Dorothy Burns Nalley Wehrheim. He was a graduate of John Handley High School and served our country in the United States Air Force. Eddie was a volunteer firefighter at South End Fire Department and was later hired as a career firefighter for the City of Winchester. He was later promoted to be the first career lieutenant for the Winchester Fire Department and retired at the rank of Captain with a total of 45 years of service to the citizens of Winchester. Eddie developed and implemented the fire safety program for elementary school and taught this program for 21 years. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. He loved and lived for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He will be missed by his family, friends and his canine companion Layla.
Eddie married his wife of 60 years, Joan Cordelia Stipe, on September 8, 1961, in Frederick, MD.
Pre-deceased by daughter Terri Sales (Lillis).
He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Debbie J. Murray (Bobby) of Winchester, VA; sons, Edwin M. Lillis Jr. (Brandy) of Winchester, VA , and Aaron M. Lillis of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Courtney N. Pitta (Layne) of Winchester, VA, Amber R. Corbin (Chris) of Clear Brook, VA, Elizabeth A. Lillis of Clear Brook, VA, and Jerri-Lynne Sales of Winchester, VA; great-grandchildren, Madison V. Sylvester, Winchester, VA, Kynleh J. Turner of Winchester, VA, Jayla N. Skipper of Clear Brook, VA, and Layne M. Pitta Jr. of Winchester, VA; sisters, Betsy Lillis of Winchester, VA, Ginger Boling of Winchester, VA, and Susan Hunter Lillis of San Luis Obispo, CA.
A visitation will be Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eddie’s memory may be made to: ALS Association (DC/MD/VA), 30 West Gude Dr, Suite 150, Rockville, MS 20850; Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Dr, Winchester, VA 22601, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
