Edwin R. “Ted” Pumphrey
Edwin Richard “Ted” Pumphrey, 94, of Capon Bridge, WV died on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Hampshire Center.
Ted was born on March 20, 1926 in Springfield, IL, a son of the late James Bassell Pumphrey and Alice Walsh Pumphrey. He was married to Mary Ann Shobe on November 1, 1947 in the Romney United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church at Slanesville, WV.
Surviving with his wife of 73 years is a sister-in-law: Shirley Pumphrey of Davison, MI; a niece: Elizabeth (Dan) Ziembo of Lennon, MI; two nephews: Michael (Juliann) Pumphrey of Davison, MI; David (Dawn) Pumphrey of Fairfield, OH.
One son: Richard William is preceded him in death on September 13, 2006 and Ted’s only sibling, brother, Donald died on March 13, 2018.
Mr. Pumphrey graduated from Flint Central High School in Michigan, joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 during World War II, was aboard the U.S.S. Rochester, and was discharged in October 1947. He is also a veteran of the Korean conflict.
He worked for Capital Airlines as a customer services manager in Buffalo, NY; was Vice President of Operations for Gray Line Sightseeing Tours in both Los Angeles and San Diego, California. From July 1977 until 1982 he, along with his wife and son owned and operated TAR Ranch Kennels in Reno, NV.
From January 1984 until September Ted served as Assistant Director for Transportation-Special services during the summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
He was past president of the Hampshire County Fire Association, having volunteered with both the Capon Bridge and Slanesville Fire Departments and the Capon Bridge Rescue Squad. Former Governor Gaston Caperton appointed Ted to the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council. He helped Giffin Funeral Home taking road trips with Roy Giffin.
His favorite recreation hobby was hunting ducks and other game birds with a trained labrador retriever and he was active in Ducks Unlimited.
He joined the Boy Scouts of America as a young lad, later served as a scoutmaster and District Commissioner.
His body will be cremated, and his ashes scattered on the Snake River near Glenns Ferry, Idaho, as were those of his son, Richard.
A celebration of Ted’s life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited, Inc., 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, Tennessee 38120 or the Salem United Methodist Church, C/O Gloria McKee, 2470 Slanesville Pike, Points, WV 25437.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
