Edwin Trey Louis Lambert III, 27, of Clearbrook, VA passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his home.
Trey was born in 1993 in Winchester, VA, son of Angela Dawn Lambert and the late Edwin Louis Lambert, Jr. Trey worked as a landscaper and loved to cut and sell firewood. He also loved spending time riding 4 wheelers and hunting deer.
Surviving along with Trey's mother Angela is sister Haley Lambert of Clearbrook, VA and grandparents, Charles "Mike" and Betty Russell of Clearbrook, VA, and Edwin and Carol Lambert, Sr. of Winchester, VA; uncles, Chuck Russell (Amy), Michael Lambert (Monica); aunt, Edwina Miller (Rick), along with cousins, Randy Russell and Sheldon Russell.
Trey is preceded in death by his father, Edwin Louis Lambert, Jr.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 with a service the following day, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating is Pastor Brad Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Trey's memory may be made to Grace Downtown Church, 35 East Jubal Early Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
