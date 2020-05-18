Eileen Louisa Regimbal (nee Flynn) 98 of Stephens City VA went to be with her heavenly father Jesus Christ on May 15, 2020. Eileen was born on June 24, 1921 (Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day) in Thurso, Quebec Canada and was the oldest of 12 children of the late Earl and Ruby Flynn. When she left the family farm, she resided in Montreal where she met the love of her life, Robert Henri Regimbal (Bob), a RCAF pilot from Sudbury Ontario whom she married on July 15, 1944. After Bob received his MS in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, they migrated to the US and became US citizens.
For the last 33 years, Eileen has resided at her daughter’s residence in Stephens City, (the farm) where she was beloved by her family and lovingly served in the role as second mother to many. Eileen will be remembered for her quick Irish wit, genuine hospitality and prowess in the kitchen (nuclear beans and apple pie were favorites) and the thousands of meals she prepared and served over the years. She will be remembered as a loving, caring person, quick to laugh, a mischievous twinkle in her eye and much gratitude in her heart. Her most often spoken saying was, “What can I get for you?”.
Eileen is preceded in death by her husband Bob, her son, Robert Flynn Regimbal, her parents and 4 of her 8 bothers and 1 of her three sisters. Morris Flynn (late Janet), Albert Flynn (late Jean), Dennis Flynn (Tina) Roy Flynn (Pauline) Sadie Moule (late Ted).
She is survived by her daughter, Meridee Anne Powars (David) and grandsons Scott Flynn Powars, Washington D.C. and Thomas David Powars, Stephens City VA; daughter in-law, Brenda Regimbal, Winchester VA and grandchildren Daniel Spencer (Andrea), Seattle WA, Melanie (Richard) Johnston, Ottawa, Canada and David Conlon (Laura) of Winchester VA and 5 great grandchildren: Tyler, Lauren and Ryan Johnston and Ryleigh and Keira Conlon.
She is also survived by her brothers, Elwood (Gladys), Dale Flynn (late Carol), Chester Flynn (Ruth), Erol Flynn (Liz); and sisters, Shirley Kelly, Ruby Schrybert (late Denis), sister-in-law¡Çs Edna Cecol and Mariette Regimbal as well as many more family members residing in Canada.
Due to Covid 19 all funeral arrangements will be private, but a celebration of life will be planned at a later date when restrictions and border closing are no longer in force.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Strasburg Presbyterian Church, 325 South Holliday Street, Strasburg, VA 22657 or a nonprofit of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
