Einer Rosener Nielson, 89, of Round Hill, Virginia, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in The Retreat, Berryville, Virginia.
Einer was born January 13, 1932 in Copenhagen, Denmark, the son of Thomas Peder Nielsen and Else Harriett (Rosener) Nielsen.
He served in the U. S. Army from 1951-1953.
He married Stefania Sigrún Eggertsdóttir in Reykjavik, Iceland on November 1, 1956. Stefania died on June 13, 2013.
In 1962, he moved his family from Iceland and started his career in Public Works with the U.S. Navy at Floyd Bennett Field in Far Rockaway, N.Y. From 1965-1970, he did an assignment with his family in Yokohama, Yokosuka and Atsugi Japan as Maintenance Control Director. He was in Facilities Services in Henderson Hall and Crystal City, Virginia. He was instrumental on the clean-up and revitalization of the Washington Navy Yard and retired there as the director of Facilities Services in 2002.
Einer is survived by his sister, Inga Rosener Hörup in Denmark, his son, Eggert Einer Rosener Nielson and daughter, Else Harriett Rosener Edwards of Round Hill, VA. Also, grandchildren, Else Rosener Koprowicz, Elizabeth Ruth Bonfield, Stefania Jane Dodd, Eggert Thomas Nielson, Taylor Alfonso Russell, and Brian Lyn Russell and great grandchildren, Rúna Koprowicz and Bryndís Koprowicz.
Due to COVID 19, unfortunately, there will be no memorial or funeral service.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
