Eithne Mary Nevin
Eithne Mary Nevin, 83, of Winchester, VA, died peacefully at home with her family by her side, July 8, 2022.
Eithne was born September 9, 1938, in Dublin, Ireland, daughter of the late Patrick Joseph and Kathleen Farren Lennon. She was an esthetician and had the honor of working for Vidal Sassoon while in London and then after immigrating to the US she worked for Elizabeth Arden. Eithne was a member of the Tea & Roses of Winchester.
She married John Irving Nevin on April 25, 1970, in Alexandria, VA.
Along with her husband of 52 years, she is survived by her sister, Fidelma Przedpelski, and her husband Paul of Falls Church, VA, and her brother, Paddy Lennon of Toronto, Canada.
A celebration of life will be held, July 15, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. The service will be live streamed for those who cannot travel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
