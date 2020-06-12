Elaine E. Creigh
Elaine Esther Evans Creigh, 86, of The Village at Orchard Ridge, Winchester, Virginia, formerly of Clifton, Virginia, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Creigh was born May 8, 1934 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Edwin G. Evans and Esther Stouffer Evans.
She graduated from Susquehanna Township High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She obtained her BS degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and her Masters degree from the University of Virginia. She taught home economics and English for 25 years in the Fairfax County Public Schools.
She married John I. Creigh on August 25, 1956. After 53 years of marriage, Mr. Creigh preceded her in death October 2009.
Surviving are their children, Carol (Steve Lawrence) of Matthews, NC, Beth (Ron Light) of Boyce, VA, John (Diane) Creigh of Woodbridge, VA and Susan (Mike Sacks) of Herndon, VA; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Light (Kenny Diep), Christopher Light (Christine), Patrick Light, Bobby Lawrence (Alice), Michael Lawrence, Elizabeth Creigh, Jonathan Creigh, PJ Sacks and Amy Sacks; five great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Madeleine and Elaine Diep, Antionette Creigh and Laine Lawrence; and two sisters, Marybeth Evans of Alexandria, VA, and Patricia Martin of Denton, TX.
Mrs. Creigh was devoted to her Lord and family, a beloved wife, mother, “Nanny”, and great grandma.
A memorial service is to be held at The Village at Orchard Ridge, Winchester, VA at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Winchester, VA 22601
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
