Elaine Elizabeth Shade, “Granny”
Elaine Elizabeth Shade, “Granny”, 75, of Winchester, VA, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Elaine was born on January 10, 1945 in Winchester, the daughter of the late William Douglas and Dorothy Ellen Braithwaite Vaught. She worked at Fraternal Order of the Eagles #824 for 17 years, retiring in 2012. Granny loved playing bingo and spent many evenings with friends at Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue.
She is survived by her daughter Gwen Annette Lail and her husband Victor of Winchester; son Richard Shade Jr. of Texas; sisters, Gerry Snapp, Debbie Madden, Patricia Anderson, Susan March and Sherry Hindman all of Winchester; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Denise Bennington and granddaughter, Tiffany Nicole Dick.
A funeral service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 2:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Macedonia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in honor of Elaine “Granny” Shade to Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester, VA 22603
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
