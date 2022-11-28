Elaine Funkhouser Layman
Elaine Funkhouser Layman, 81, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at The Willows at Meadow Branch.
Elaine was born August 24, 1941 in Winchester, a daughter of the late Blair Allen and Elizabeth Combs Funkhouser. She married
the love of her life, William A. “Tony” Layman, on
April 3, 1959. Before retirement, she worked in the admissions at UVA Hospital. She lived her life serving others and giving back to her community.
She was the Homemaker of the year while in High School and was the Employee of the Month while working at Northwestern Community Services. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She
also received voice lessons at West Point and Vinton. She crocheted prayer
shawls for those in need, and was known for her
skills in the kitchen and
her sense of humor.
Mrs. Layman is survived by her husband of over 60 years, William A. “Tony” Layman; daughters, Tracey Hammett (Stephen) of Dahlgren, VA, Julie Saunders (Ralph) of Auburn, PA, Jennifer Morris (Ronald) of Earlysville, VA, and Suzanne Layman Miller (Todd) of Winchester; grandchildren, Kelby Klamfoth, Katie Klamfoth, Kristen Morris, Coulter Morris, Eli Miller, and Hudson Miller; one great granddaughter, Alora; and siblings, Gary Funkhouser (Carolyn), Debra Smith (Jim), and Joe Funkhouser (Barbara). She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Via.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Braddock Street United Methodist Church at 1:00 pm with Pastor Kirk Nave officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery’s Mausoleum Chapel.
Flowers are welcome and memorial donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
