Elaine M. Boyd
Elaine Masemer Boyd, 81, of White Post, Virginia, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Boyd was born September 24, 1941, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Jacob Sherman Masemer and Joy Virginia Chrisman Masemer.
She began her career with FEMA in February, 1963, and retired January, 2002.
She was a lifelong member of White Post United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. She volunteered with Big Sisters and the American Cancer Society. She loved to try new things, especially food and recipes. She enjoyed crafts and counted cross stitch. She loved children.
She married William Eugene Boyd on August 25, 1962. Mr. Boyd died September 22, 2012.
Surviving are two sons, Bruce Boyd of Winchester, VA, and Brian Boyd of Stephens City, VA.
A brother, Gerald Sherman Masemer, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to White Post United Methodist Church, P O Box 8, White Post, VA 22663.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
