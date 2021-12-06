laine Marie Polston departed this life on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at her home in Winchester surround by her family. She was born February 20, 1946, in Wardensville WV, to the late Clarence and Rosa Rebecca Tross and she graduated from Wardensville High School in 1965. She was a retired Surgical Tech at Winchester Medical Center and a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses of Winchester VA.
She married the late Howard Eugene Polston Sr. in Hagerstown, MD, in June 1967; from that union they have two sons, Howard Eugene Polston Jr. and Shawn Christopher Polston Sr.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons Howard Eugene Polston Jr. (Sonya), Shawn Christopher Polston Sr. (Laricka) and her nephew she raised as a son Joseph Walker, all of Winchester VA. Three sisters Esther Worthy (Charles) of Harrisonburg, VA, Rosa Clark (Garry) of Martinsburg, WV, and Mary Dorsey (William) of Ocala, FL. Twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was proceeded in death by three sisters Juanita Tross, Ruth Ann Tross, Edna Dokes, and two brothers Richard Walker Sr. and Junior Brown.
A service will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 South Pleasant Valley Rd. Winchester, VA. 22601. Viewing from 10a.m.-11:00a.m. and service at 11:00a.m. officiated by Rev. Theresa A. Bell.
Burial will be in the mausoleum in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
We will be following Covid guidelines and Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers please donate to:
Alzheimer's Association
355 Rio Road West,
Suite 102
Charlottesville, VA 22901
