Elaine Robertson
Elaine Robertson, 98, of Berryville, VA, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
Elaine was born March 28, 1924, in Millwood, VA, daughter of the late Frank Strother and Minnie Osborne Carpenter.
She married Warren McGilvery Robertson on April 24, 1942 in Williamsport, MD.
Elaine is survived by her son, Warren McGilvery Robertson Jr.; grandchildren, Amber Frasier, Andy McIntire, Blair Breeden and Matt Robertson; great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Warren; daughters, Barbara Jean McIntire and Judy Lane Breeden; son, Harry Thomas Robertson; brothers, Robert Carpenter, William Carpenter, Frank Carpenter and Welby Carpenter and her sisters, Frances E. Carpenter, Minnie D. Ott, Mary O. Franklin, Virginia Maloney and Isabelle Golliday.
A funeral service will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester; the family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Paster Ed Schraff will be officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville.
Pallbearers will be John D. Galloway, Randall Allanson, Mitchell Franklin, Andy McIntire, Ed Smith and Wyatt Frasier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601
