Elaine Sylvester
Elaine Ruth Sylvester, 93, of Winchester, peacefully passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at her apartment at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
Elaine and her husband George H. Sylvester called the Shenandoah Valley home for many years after retiring from a 33-year career in the US Air Force. They had a farm in Basye where they raised llamas, chickens, and Elaine was a beekeeper. Both were deeply involved in the Shenandoah County community. In their final years together, they lived in Palm Beach Shores, Florida.
Elaine was born in 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, to Peter A. Winderling, Jr. and Ruth Gabrielsen Winderling. She graduated Roosevelt HS, ’45 in Yonkers, NY and from Concordia College, Bronxville, NY.
Elaine married George H. Sylvester on the day he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point (’49). George preceded Elaine in death on March 2, 2015, after 66 happy years of marriage.
During their military years, Elaine moved with George 13 times to 12 different states. She was known for her can-do attitude, while raising three children, often alone. She embraced the life of an officer’s wife and was a mentor to younger wives as her husband rose to Lt. General.
Elaine was a faithful volunteer for many charitable, cultural and church organizations including Relay for Life, Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, and at TVOR, she organized the monthly VIP Luncheons for age 90+ residents and volunteered in the library. She was a lifelong learner, an avid reader and champion of any library wherever she lived. The Little Free Library in Palm Beach Shores bears a tribute to Elaine “the Book Lady” Sylvester.
Elaine was also a devoted student of history and served as a docent at the Smithsonian American History Museum, and the Flagler Museum in Palm Beach.
Called “the Energizer Bunny” by family, Elaine rose early to take on the day. She got her private pilot’s license at age 50, snowmobiled through Yellowstone in her 70s, and rode Space Mountain at 80. With a great sense of humor to the end, her advice for life was “Laugh.”
At home, she was an elegant and generous hostess, a gourmet cook, a birdwatcher and naturalist who toted a bag on her daily walks to pick up litter. She was ahead of her time in caring for the environment.
A lifelong Lutheran, Elaine was always active at her church and most recently, a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Surviving are Elaine’s children, Wende Sylvester of Winchester; Susan Hutchison (Andy) of Seattle; and David G. Sylvester (Terry) of Moraga, CA; brother, Peter D. Winderling (Cheryl) of Tacoma, WA; and six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She will always be a role model for how to live a healthy, happy life.
A service will be held on Wednesday, September 8 at 2pm at TVOR Chapel, Winchester. Private burial will follow at West Point Military Cemetery, NY alongside her beloved husband George.
Arrangements were handled at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
