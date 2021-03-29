Elda Jean Swisher
Elda Jean Swisher, 92, of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Jean was born October 20, 1928 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Jonas William and Arvella Evelyn Dunn Cornwell.
She married Cecil Lee Swisher on April 5, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death in 2018.
She is survived by her son, Michael L. Swisher of Winchester; daughters, Nancy A. Lofton of Stephens City, VA and Barbara J. Welsh and her husband Charles of Winchester; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Jean is preceded in death by her sisters; Helen Edwards, Katherine Duddles, Margaret Marcelja, Lillian Wilson, and an infant grandson.
A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
The register book will be available Monday, March 29, 2021 and Tuesday, March 30, 2021 for family and friends to sign in the event they cannot attend the service.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
