Elda Lorraine (Mack) Meiers, 92, died peacefully at home in Winchester, VA on Monday, December 13 with her family by her side.
Elda was born on December 3, 1929, in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late William Howard Mack and Helen Kiefer Mack. She was a loving wife to William Eugene Meiers, her childhood sweetheart, for 68 years. She and her husband met in kindergarten and knew each other for 87 years. They began dating after graduating from college and were married on April 26, 1953. Elda loved to tell everyone that she fell in love with Billy Meiers because he had brown curly hair and was the smartest boy in the class.
Elda has four children, her beloved firstborn William Alan Meiers, of Richboro, PA, who died unexpectedly in 2016, Donald Harry Meiers of Arlington, VA, Nancy Jean Meiers of Leesburg, VA, and Margaret Ellen Meiers, also of Leesburg, VA. Elda is survived by her husband, three children, her very beloved only granddaughter, Juliana Emily Meiers, Margaret’s daughter, her son Bill’s widow, Mary Patrice Ezzo Meiers, and her son Don’s wife, Maurya West Meiers.
Elda had three siblings, her sister Mildred June McKenny who passed away in 2016, her brother Daniel Louis Mack who passed away in 2019, and her sister Mary Jane Wright who resides in Manassas, VA.
Elda is a member of the First Baptist Church of Winchester, Virginia, and was a devout Christian. She grew up in the Lutheran church in Baltimore and played the organ and piano. She sang in the church choir and majored in music at Goucher College. She was active in all the churches she attended throughout her life, including the Tokyo Baptist Church when she and her family lived in Japan.
Elda loved to read and was passionate about books. She instilled the love of reading in her children by taking them to the library each week. She was a teacher before she had her first child and focused on her children’s education. She was a dedicated wife and mother who always wanted the best for her family. Elda loved her granddaughter, Juliana, and was always happiest when they were together.
Elda will be sorely missed by her family, but they take comfort in knowing she is with the Lord and has been reunited with her eldest son, siblings, and parents.
The family will have a private family-only service at home to honor Elda. Those who would like to call on Bill are welcome to do so. Please call Bill’s daughter, Margaret Meiers (703) 906-9941, to coordinate a date and time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bill Meiers Scholarship Fund at Bucks County Community College in memory of Bill and Elda’s eldest son, who was a professor at the college, would be appreciated. (www.bucks.edu).
