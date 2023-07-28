Elda Triplett Keller
Elda Triplett Keller, 91, of Winchester, VA, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
Elda was born November 28, 1931, in Gore, VA, daughter of the late Arlie Henry and Martha Miller Triplett. She worked and retired from Frederick County Public Schools and Food Lion. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church.
Elda enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, and music. She taught Sunday School for many years. Elda paid it forward quite often without people knowing. She delighted in the time she spent with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family in general. She always made sure birthday cards were sent to family and friends. Elda loved to travel and was able to visit many interesting places.
She is survived by her daughters, Judith Greathouse (Craig), Donna Kirby, and Karen Hileman all of Winchester; son, Bruce Pugh of Winchester; grandchildren, Travis Hileman (Shantel) of Stephens City, VA, and their two children Emerson and Hayes, Amanda Hileman of Bunker Hill, WV, Brice Pugh, Lane Pugh, and Brody Pugh of Winchester; stepgrandchildren, Anita Huseman (Scott) of Adamstown, MD, Monica Pittman (Calley) of Concord, NC, and Brad Greathouse (Gina) of Morgantown, WV, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Arthur Pugh, and second husband, Richard Keller; brother, Kenzil Miller; and sister, June Allanson.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 2:00 – 5:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home, Winchester, VA. A funeral service will be Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10:30 am at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Frazier officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Travis Hileman, Brice Pugh, Lane Pugh, Brody Pugh, Richard Allanson and Randy Allanson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.