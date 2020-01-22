Elder Daniel W. Bowser, Jr.

Our beloved husband, father, uncle, cousin, prayer warrior, walking buddy and friend went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the age of 72 years. He was born May 29, 1947, in Edenton, North Carolina, son of the late Daniel Bowser and Essie Mae Bowser (Harris). The Bowser family moved to New York City between 1952 and 1954. Daniel would talk about how he lived in all five boroughs of New York. Daniel turned his life over to the Lord as a teenager.
Daniel worked for The Coast Guard as a Vessel Documentation Specialist. He lived and worked in NY until 1995, when his job relocated to Spring Mills, WV. Daniel retired from the Coast Guard in 2000. Daniel loved and cared for his wife until she went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2013.
Daniel was the assistant Pastor at Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Bunker Hill, WV under the tutelage of the late Pastor Peter S. Thomas, Sr.
Daniel loved the Lord with all his heart. He leaves behind to cherish his precious memories a loving son Samuel (Cheryl) Bowser of Long Island, NY; a loving daughter Andria Bowser of Winchester, VA; a brother Eddie Bowser of Edenton, NC and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA, with Pastor Michael Brandon, Sr.
Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA.
