Eldon Harold Lowdermilk (known as Al to most) of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on July 26, 2020 after suffering a massive stroke.
Al was born on August 4, 1937 in Hanley, Saskatchewan and was raised in Canada with his family of 8 brothers and sisters. He graduated from Burnaby South High School in British Columbia. He moved to California at the age of 19 and became a United States citizen soon thereafter. He worked his entire career in the newspaper industry. He started as a paperboy in Canada and his first position in California was at Garden Grove Daily News. He then worked for the Long Beach Independent Press Telegram.
He married Linda Kay Burris in March 1958 and they had three sons together. He married Virginia Stanley in June 1966 and they combined families with his three sons and her three children. They stayed in California until the youngest boys graduated high school. They moved to Virginia in 1980 where he began working for the Winchester Star as the Circulation Director. He retired from there after 25 years of service. In addition to his work, he was very active in Kiwanis and made many contributions to our community through that organization. He has also been active in his churches. He attended Greenwood Methodist for years and most recently Greenwood Baptist.
He was proud of his work and many accomplishments, but most of all he was proud of his family. He leaves behind his three sons: Timothy Harold Lowdermilk (Fairbanks, Alaska), Gregory Austin Lowdermik & wife Leott (Valrico, Florida), Eldon "Scott" Lowdermilk & wife Michelle (Winchester, Virginia); and two stepsons: Gary Stanley & wife Val (Colorado Springs, Colorado) David Stanley (Bunker Hill, West Virginia); and his grandchildren/great grandchildren: Chad Lowdermilk/Riley and Josh Lowdermilk (Fairbanks, Alaska), Geoffrey Lowdermilk/Harper (Indian Harbour Beach, Florida),
Jessica (Lowdermilk) & husband Chad Mathews/Maddix, Maverik, Ophelia (Charlotte, North Carolina), Melissa Lowdermilk (Orlando, Florida), Moriah (Lowdermilk) & husband Kevin Royer/Berkeley (Portage, Michigan), Christopher Lowdermilk & wife Lauren (Charlottesville, Virginia),
Samantha Lowdermilk & fiancé Ace England (Ft. Carson, Colorado).
The date for a Memorial/Celebration of Life is to be determined!
