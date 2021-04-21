Eldrs. Natalie B. Grimes, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 18, 2021 after a four-year battle with breast cancer.
Born on July 3, 1958 to Fred Hatcher Sr. and Ella Mae Hatcher. Natalie loved every moment of life as a mother, wife and junior minister of her church, The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob. Devout in her faith, Natalie graduated near the top of her Bible school class in 2016.
She will live on in the hearts of her husband of 38 years, Bro. Tommy Grimes, Sons, Daniel and Bro. Josh, and daughter, Melita all of Winchester, VA. Her brother, Fred Hatcher of Philadelphia, PA and sister, Elfreda Gross of Coshocton Ohio.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, Virginia.
Interment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, Virginia
COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.