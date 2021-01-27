Eleanor F. Nichols
Eleanor F. Nichols, 91, of Stephens City, died Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Mrs. Nichols was born August 16, 1929 in Westernport, MD; the daughter of the late Lawrence L. Clark and Edna Wilkson Clark. She worked at J.J. Schoeneman, Inc. for 9 ½ years and Maytag Homestyle Laundromat for 4 years.
She married Leo Wheeler Nichols on June 4, 1949 in Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Nichols preceded her in death on September 26, 1990.
She is survived by her children, Leo W. Nichols of Winchester, Lester L. Nichols and wife Penny of Winchester, Wanda L. Walls of St. Thomas, PA, Deborah Funkhouser and husband Gary of Strasburg, and Christina M. Clark and husband Bobby of Stephens City; a sister, Evelyn Nichols of Vero Beach, FL; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence L. Nichols; two brothers, Vernon Clark and Charles R. Rowe; and a sister, Juanita Armstrong.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Carlyle officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
