Eleanora G. Shobe “Ellen”
Eleanora Greise Shobe, 94, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Shobe was born December 17, 1926 in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of the late John R. Greise and Irene Deremer Greise.
She was a homemaker. She retired from AmeriGas where she had worked as a secretary.
She married Jefferson Perry Shobe on August 8, 1947 in Cumberland, Maryland. Mr. Shobe died April 29, 2012.
Surviving are two sons, Charles E. Shobe (Karen) of Seneca, SC and D. David Shobe (Anne McGuigan) of Weyers Cave, VA; a sister, Agnes Edmiston of Roanoke, VA; a son-in-law, Jay Bailey (Susan) of Berryville, VA; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and special friends, Edith and Don Culp and Donna Prentice.
A daughter, Judi Shobe Bailey, and two grandsons, Adam Martin and Matthew Shobe, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P. M. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Pastor Vernon Bray officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.
