Elinoer May "Ellie" Lingo
Elinoer May "Ellie" Lingo, 80, of Stephenson, formerly of Strasburg, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, August 31, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ellie was born November 28, 1941, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Robert and Maybell Smith Walker.
On June 8, 1958, she married the love of her life, Joseph M. Lingo. They were married 62 years prior to Joe’s passing in 2020.
Ellie had many careers over her lifetime and she loved each in their season. She started as a beautician, worked alongside her husband successfully operating a food business and then retired from FEMA.
She was a life-long member of Opequon Presbyterian Church.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved cooking, baking, and collecting carousels but most of all she loved having her family around her.
She is survived by her children, Danny Lingo and his wife, Rhonda, of Winchester, and Denise Bridges and her husband, Jeff, of Stephenson; grandchildren, Jason Heishman, Justin Heishman and his wife, Tiffany, Laura Bridges and Christopher Bridges; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Ellie; siblings, Gene Walker, Louise Galvach, Jeanette Baccary and her husband, Jim, sister-in-law Ina Walker, brother-in-law, Donald 'Don" Lingo and his wife, Patricia, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert "Pee Wee" Walker, Weldon Lee Walker, Virginia Snapp and niece Lisa Day.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am Tuesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, officiated by Pastor David Witt.
Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park immediately after the service. Casket bearers will be Danny Lingo, Jason Heishman, Justin Heishman, and nephews Mike Wood, Mark Stivers, and Donnie Lingo. Honorary bearer will be Willie Shoemaker.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601, or Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
