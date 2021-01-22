Elizabeth Anne Halvosa Hart (Lizz) died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Spring Arbor of Winchester after a long battle with dementia. Born May 8. 1931 in Winchester, VA she was the daughter of the late Albert Calvin Halvosa (A.C.) and Margaret Eleanor Hughes Halvosa. On February 28, 1953 she married Howard Randolph Hart (Buzz) who preceded her in death on November 4, 1991.
She is survived by her daughter, Robyn Schroth and her husband, John of Winchester, two granddaughters, Anne Walker Schroth of Winchester and Kassie Schroth of Richmond, VA, a brother George Halvosa and wife, Liz along with numerous nieces and nephews. Upon graduating from John Handley High School in 1949 she attended Richmond Professional Institute (VCU) and majored in recreation. After receiving her degree she came back to Winchester and married. Buzz and Lizz settled in Berryville where she taught 4th grade, ran the city pool every summer and taught swimming and lifesaving. She organized summer recreation opportunities in Boyce and Berryville and was active in the community as a member of the Choralaires, the Clarke County Young Homemakers Club and Duncan Memorial Methodist church choir. After her husband's death, she moved back to Winchester.
In the early 60's Lizz continued her career in education at her beloved Handley High School first as a substitute teacher and later as a guidance counselor, a position she held until her retirement. One of her greatest joys was seeing her daughter and granddaughters graduate from Handley High School. As a counselor, she worked tirelessly to encourage her students to reach their full potential and make the most of every opportunity. She affectionately referred to her students as "one of mine" when she would see them at any time. Her devotion to Handley was unwavering. After retirement she spent countless hours organizing and maintaining displays of memorabilia from the Handley Archives for all to enjoy and rarely missed an athletic event where she continued to cheer on her Judges. A sunny Saturday sitting in the stands at the Handley Bowl was probably one of her happiest times. Her devotion and loyalty to Handley filled her heart with joy and even in her dementia she could sing without fail the Handley Alma Mater.
Lizz filled her retirement days working as a Hospital Auxiliary volunteer in the gift shop where she was recognized as a Volunteer of the Year for her service. She served as President of the Winchester Retired Teachers, was an active member of the Virginia Retired Teachers Association and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.
Lizz loved the water, especially her early years on the Chesapeake Bay at the family cabin. Her life afforded her many wonderful friends with whom she shared great times traveling, playing bridge, planning Battletown Drive picnics and enjoying great laughs and conversation. She loved going to Shenandoah University supporting SSMT and the dance department. She lived her life with her glass half full, was always kind, thoughtful and generous to those in need. She was an amazing mother and grandmother and fulfilled those roles with pride and joy.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and thanks to the many at Spring Arbor who have cared for Lizz over the years. You all hold a special place in our hearts.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester Education Foundation 117 E. Piccadilly St. Suite 100 C Winchester, VA 22601
To all who knew our Wawa, please honor her with a drive up Handley Boulevard, blow your horn and remember the sparkle in her eyes and that big smile.
