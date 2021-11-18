Elizabeth "Anne" Leach Oliver, 93, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, November12, 2021, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, Virginia.
Mrs. Oliver was born in 1928 in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late Anne Leach Revercomb and Irving Forrest Revercomb. Anne graduated from Marshall High School in Marshall, Virginia, where she was valedictorian of her senior class. She held several secretarial positions over the years in the Middleburg, Virginia, area but none of those were as rewarding as the time spent as a secretary in the farm offices of the late William Haggin Perry of Middleburg, Virginia. She was a member of the Rectortown United Methodist Church and for many years called the small village of Rectortown, Virginia, her home.
She married Roy William Oliver Jr., better known as "Jimmy," on September 7, 1948, in Boonsboro, Maryland. He preceded her in death on October 3, 1990.
Family came first and foremost for Anne. She did many special things for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and "Mimi," as she was affectionately called by all of them, will be greatly missed.
Anne is survived by her son, Mark William Oliver (Elaine) of Kearneysville, WVA and a daughter, Sharon Oliver Creasy (Allen) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Kacey Ray, Kara Todd (Brandon), Jamey Creasy (Melissa), Danielle Watson ( Jon), Will Oliver (Lily); great-grandchildren, Callen Todd, Delaney Todd, Thomas Watson, Brenyn Todd, Noah Watson, Graceyn Creasy, Hadley Creasy and Carson Creasy.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 11am in Ivy Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne’s memory may be made to; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or The Alzheimer’s Foundation – National Capitol Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., McLean, VA 22102.
