Elizabeth Anne (Lumsden) Kinzie
Elizabeth Anne (Lumsden) Kinzie of Winchester died on December 15, 2020 from Covid 19. She celebrated her 94th birthday on August 14th. Anne was the daughter of Jesse and Edna (Mills) Lumsden of Boones Mill, Virginia.
Anne’s early childhood was spent on the Lumsden family farm until she was fourteen years old at which time she went to live for the next four years with her Aunt Ethel at the Poage Farm in Back Creek near Roanoke, Virginia. During that period, she met her future husband, the late Reverend John C. Kinzie at a church service of which he was ministering. They were married in 1944 and began their lives together devoted to God’s work, their children and the communities in which they lived. Anne along with her husband John attended classes at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky while raising their first two children, John Letcher and Ruth Anne.
Returning to Virginia after her husband’s graduation from seminary, Anne supported her husband’s ministry at Fincastle Baptist Church, Louisa Baptist Church and additional churches in the Shenandoah Valley until they accepted the call to move to Winchester to organize and develop Calvary Baptist Church which was in its infancy. While serving the community in Louisa, Anne and her husband had two more children, Gerald Lee and Allan Lumsden.
Anne devoted her life to her family, but she pursued her own interests as well raising countless varieties of irises, lilies and chrysanthemums. She belonged to local chapters of Garden Clubs and won many awards on her single flower entries and arrangements. Anne was also an avid reader with a particular interest in the Civil War. She was a docent at various historical homes most notably, the Belle Grove Plantation and the Glen Burnie Estate in Winchester.
Anne is survived by her children Ruth Anne Giebler of Midlothian, Gerald Kinzie of Clarke County, Allan Kinzie of Coppell, Texas, three grandchildren Quinten, Nikolaus and John and four great-grandchildren Alexander, William, Claire and Bennett. In addition, she is survived by her brother Clarence. Anne is predeceased by her husband Reverend John C. Kinzie and eldest son John Letcher Kinzie.
Burial will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Winchester Musica Viva (WMV, PO Box 345, Winchester, VA 22604) and the Virginia Children’s Home and Family Services. P.O. Box 849, Salem, 24153 (http://vbchfsf.org).
Rest Eternal Grant Anne, O Lord. And let light perpetual shine upon her. May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
