Elizabeth Bachman Williams, 87, formerly of Kingsport, Tennessee died Tuesday morning surrounded by family at her daughter’s farm in Frederick County, Virginia.
She was born October 3, 1932 at Cedar Hill, the Bachman family homeplace in Sullivan County, Tennessee. Elizabeth was the daughter of Clarence Leigh and Alice Elizabeth Crawford Bachman. She was a member of Litz Manor Baptist Church in Kingsport. While living in Winchester, she attended Whitehall United Methodist Church. Elizabeth was an avid quilter, seamstress, and prankster. She often could not resist the temptation to sew a person’s pocket closed when asked to hem or repair a garment.
Elizabeth married Robert “Bob” Leo Williams, on June 11, 1950 in Virginia after crossing Tennessee state lines to happily elope. Bob preceded her in death in 2005.
She is survived by her brother; Clarence Nathan Bachman (Darlene), Churchill, TN, her four children; Linda Alice Williams (Tim Pruitt) of Knoxville, TN, Robert Leo Williams Jr. (Johnny Fox) of Kingsport, Donna Elizabeth Ann Williams of Winchester, VA, Christopher Lawrence Williams (Charis) of Kingsport, and an honorary son Michael (Anna) Williams of Gray, TN. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Alexander Michael Huelskamp (Garth Chamberlain) of Seattle, WA, Amanda Elizabeth Huelskamp of Washington, D.C., and Joy Elizabeth Williams of Kingsport, TN.
A memorial service will be held Thursday October 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Whitehall U.M.C. with Pastor John Lock officiating.
A visitation will be held at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, officiated by Pastor Nick Adams. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pathfinders, a youth ministry organization based in Kingsport. Additional information on Pathfinders can at pathfindersonline.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.