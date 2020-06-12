Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Hurlburt
After fighting a long, courageous battle with cancer, Betty Hurlburt went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on June 3, 2020.
Betty was born on July 31, 1941 in Bangor, ME to Eugene and Doris Demmons.
She is survived by Roger, her husband of 56 years, their children Robin and her husband, Phil, Mark and his wife, Libby, and Darren and his wife, Kristie, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Betty enjoyed entertaining, golfing and RVing, especially traveling to visit the kids and grandkids. She fought the “good fight” and encouraged others to do the same.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Southport Springs Golf and Country Club, Zephyrhills, FL, and a Graveside Interment at Pine Grove Cemetery, Bangor, ME at a later date due to Covid 19.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
