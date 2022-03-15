Elizabeth “Betty” Miller Dobler
On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Elizabeth “Betty” Miller Dobler passed away peacefully at the age of 94. She was born in Cumberland, MD to Henry and Arbutus Gordon Miller of Paw Paw, West Virginia. Betty spent her childhood on Imperial Orchard owned by her father who grew Mountaineer Brand apples.
Betty attended Madison College and received a double major in Biology and Chemistry and was also a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. Later she was training to be a certified medical technician at George Washington University when she met her future husband, Robert F. Dobler. She flew to Frankfurt, Germany and they married on November 30, 1951. The couple raised five children in many different countries over the course of their 64-year marriage. Betty worked in many labs as a Medical Technician and ran the household while Bob traveled extensively for work. The Dobler family lived on Springmann Drive in Fairfax City, VA for thirteen years.
Betty, or “Te Te” as the grandkids called her, was a fearless, strong woman who taught us all to be independent and to help others. She was a voracious reader, an accomplished pianist, but mostly she loved travel. She was still making international trips at age 90. Until the last few years, Betty was an active member and leader at Opequon Presbyterian Church in Winchester, VA. We will miss her sage advice, willing and tireless help, patient parenting, but most of all her subtle, dry humor.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and sister, Eloise Auxt. She is survived by her sister Luciclare “Ding” Ansel Young (Paul) of San Francisco, CA; her five children: Mary Dobler Humbert (Aubrey), Carol Juan Stanley (Mike), Robert H. Dobler (Cindy), Margaret Dobler Herndon (Jim McWilson), and Helen Dobler Streeten (John). Additionally, she has thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held on May 21, 2022, at 11:00 at Woodrow Union Church in Paw Paw, WV and is open to all.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to CCAP of Winchester, VA at P.O. Box 2112, Winchester, VA 22604.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service,www.phelpsfunerals.com
