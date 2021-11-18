Died November 2, 2021, in Winchester, VA. Born February 2, 1930, in Erwin, NC, to Paul Blair Parks, Jr. and Ella Whitted Parks. Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Harold W. Mann, Sr. She is also survived by brother Paul B Parks, III and wife Patsy of Aiken, SC; son Harold W. Mann, Jr. and wife Amy of Centreville, VA; daughter Martha M. Carroll and husband Scott of Cross Junction, VA; daughter Janet M. Palmer and husband Chris of Missoula, MT; and five grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister Nancy Anderson Donnan Murray.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an elementary school teacher in Covington, GA, and Durham, NC, and a beloved substitute teacher in Radford, VA. Betty was a talented singer who performed with many choral groups. She was active in her church communities, various study clubs and other groups, and was a legacy member of The Little Red Hens in Durham, NC. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, camping and traveling. We will miss Betty's good nature, smile, love and laughter.
A Celebration of Life and interment will be held at a later date. Interment will occur at Maplewood Cemetery, Durham, NC.
