Elizabeth “Betty” Spahr Elizabeth “Betty” Spahr, 84, of Winchester, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Woodstock, VA.
Mrs. Spahr was born September 19, 1937, in Franzfeld, Yugoslavia, the daughter of Johann and Christine Barth Hoff. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
She married John Spahr on November 23, 1957. Mr. Spahr preceded her in death on February 7, 2017.
She is survived by her two children, David John Spahr and wife Michelle of Reeders, PA, and Renee Spahr-Feathers and husband Preston of Winchester, VA; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Hoff.
Services will be private.
