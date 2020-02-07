Elizabeth C. Haines

Elizabeth Cora Haines, 82, of Winchester, VA died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, VA.
Elizabeth was born on April 18, 1937 in Keyser, WV, the daughter of the late Roy Shockey and Polly Annna Shockey Liller. She worked for the Lear Corporation in Winchester as a machine operator. Elizabeth was a social member of the American Legion Post #21 in Winchester and had a love of putting puzzles together.
Elizabeth was married to the late Donnie D. Haines.
Surviving are her two daughters: Elizabeth Peacemaker and her husband Bob and Crystal Marple all of Winchester; three sisters: Rose Brown of Keyser, WV; Betty Shugars of Westernport, MD and Jane Baker of Covington, VA; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by three sons: Donald, Darrell and Albert Shockey; two brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Timber Ridge Cemetery near High View, WV. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday from 1-2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view Elizabeth’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
